Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 828% compared to the typical volume of 2,741 put options.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.
Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.