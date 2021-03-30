Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,437 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 828% compared to the typical volume of 2,741 put options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 229,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,480. The stock has a market cap of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

