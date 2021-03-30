Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Knoll Put Options (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,031 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 15,404% compared to the typical volume of 26 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Knoll by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 70,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Knoll by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knoll alerts:

KNL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,571. The company has a market cap of $821.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Knoll has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.