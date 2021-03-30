Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 788 call options.

QURE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

