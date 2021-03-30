Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the typical volume of 788 call options.
QURE traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
