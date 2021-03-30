Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to $6.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.