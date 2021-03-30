Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to $6.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.80 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
