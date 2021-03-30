Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.