Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.45 Million Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.24% of CNB Financial worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 427.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $415.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

