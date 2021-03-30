Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Relx by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 97,087 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

