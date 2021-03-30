Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,313 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.69% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,751,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

