STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of STERIS worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.46. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $131.14 and a 12 month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

