Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.42

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $12.83. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 81,640 shares changing hands.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $246.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.