Stellar Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.23 billion and $952.28 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00057887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00255186 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.01 or 0.00898912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00049929 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,412 coins and its circulating supply is 22,699,758,762 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

