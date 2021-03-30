Status Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $481.87 million and approximately $92.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,962.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.