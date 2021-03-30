Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 514,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. Starboard Value Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

