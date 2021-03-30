Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,195,941. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

