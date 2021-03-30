Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autohome by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

ATHM stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. 5,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.