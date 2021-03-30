Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 3.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 396,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,377,426. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

