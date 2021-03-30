S&T Bank Sells 1,912 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S&T Bank lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

BA opened at $250.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.33. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

