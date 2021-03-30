S&T Bank Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

S&T Bank lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

