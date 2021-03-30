S&T Bank Buys 2,646 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

S&T Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 215.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.