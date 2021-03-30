Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,273 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,753 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ADT worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

In related news, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.