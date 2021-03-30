Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,976,000 after buying an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,872,000 after buying an additional 559,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after buying an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

