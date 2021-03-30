Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,617 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

