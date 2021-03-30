Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,403,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,058,000 after buying an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,157,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,218,000 after purchasing an additional 356,914 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

KEX stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

