Spectre.ai Dividend Token Trading Up 180.5% This Week (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.