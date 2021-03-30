Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of SPE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 74,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,459. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.