SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,912,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

