Spark Networks (LOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $30,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 279,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,006 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.