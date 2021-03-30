Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.