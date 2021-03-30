Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Shares of SKHCF remained flat at $$27.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

