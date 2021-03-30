SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.17.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

