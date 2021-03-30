SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Raised by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.9% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $264.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,415. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

