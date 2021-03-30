Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 458.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.