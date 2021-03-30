Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 228.6%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 91.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,388. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

