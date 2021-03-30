Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Expands By 164.3%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,969,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QEBR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 395,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,643. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
