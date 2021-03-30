Short Interest in Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Expands By 164.3%

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,969,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QEBR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 395,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,643. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

