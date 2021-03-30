Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Grows By 160.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

