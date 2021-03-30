Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Rises By 138.9%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,184. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

