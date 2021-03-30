Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 223.6%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. TPCO has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

GRAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

