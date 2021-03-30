Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Drops By 41.8%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

