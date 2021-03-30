Short Interest in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Expands By 75.0%

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $737.99 million, a P/E ratio of 77.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. Analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.