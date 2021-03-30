Short Interest in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Increases By 73.8%

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the February 28th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Q&K International Group stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,713. Q&K International Group has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

