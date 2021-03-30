Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Grows By 152.5%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 534.0 days.

ROSYY remained flat at $$8.47 during trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

