Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Increases By 222.2%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCCY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

