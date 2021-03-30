Short Interest in NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 60.9%

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,039,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About NSAV

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

