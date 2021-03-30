Short Interest in NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Decreases By 60.9%

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,659,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NSAV remained flat at $$0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,039,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About NSAV
