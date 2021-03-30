Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 211.1%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 899.0 days.

NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

