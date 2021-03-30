Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 211.1%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 899.0 days.
NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during midday trading on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.
About New China Life Insurance
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.