Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 84.6%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

