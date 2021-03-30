Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Decreases By 62.0%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on MITEY. Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MITEY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,805. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

