Short Interest in JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Drops By 31.1%

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JNSH opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. JNS has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

