Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Grows By 233.3%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $173.08 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $80.13 and a 52-week high of $186.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

