Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Rises By 155.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 28th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,883,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HEMP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 54,728,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,606,844. Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

