Short Interest in Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Rises By 155.5%

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, an increase of 155.5% from the February 28th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,883,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HEMP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 54,728,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,606,844. Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Hemp
