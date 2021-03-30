Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declines By 64.2%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

